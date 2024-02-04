The Keene State 2024 spring semester started off strong with a lot of new changes. One of the most popular being the schools’ update on gym equipment and layout in the Spaulding Gymnasium. Previously, the downstairs gym was restricted to a minimal amount of power racks placed to the left side, benches in front with mirrors reflecting them, smith machine, a multi-use cable machine placed in the center right and resistance machines placed along the right side of the gym wall.

Keene State has completely changed its layout to include new power racks with two that include deadlifting capabilities. The new power racks are equipped with fresh barbells and plates ranging from five to 45 pounds. The next addition to the gym is a brand-new smith machine, unfortunately, this is out of order on release and is being looked at for repair.

The downstairs gym has a new free-weight section located in the center. The free weight section has a plethora of new benches and dumbbells to use ranging up to one hundred pounds. Other than that, the downstairs gym updated its cable machines. The cable machines now span the entire left corner and include many interchangeable parts to fit the workout desired by the user. Above this, there is a set of yoga balls available for multipurpose use. Other notable features of the new downstairs gym include the kettlebell section, medicine ball stand and the selection of rollers. The upstairs section included a cardio room filled with rowing machines, treadmills and bikes. Most notably, the cardio room has put in place curved treadmills that prioritize speed over endurance running. This is especially beneficial to athletes during the cold winter days. Another notable addition is the assault bikes, which are also tailored greatly to athletes and people looking to get in shape. Most of the previously working cardio equipment appears to still be present. Junior Dawsom Hamele, the jumps/sprint captain of the track team said, “I think that the new equipment is more up to date and definitely needed newer equipment and it was kind of outdated. Some of the new machines like the cable machines are pretty low which limits some of the exercises like pull-ups. There’s not enough movable benches right now … There is no lat pull-down machine still, there’s also definitely space for bench presses where they currently keep the boxes and kettlebells. Overall, I don’t mind it for what I use.” Senior Tristan Berg also explained his opinion, “It’s a**, I don’t like how the benches have three holes, you can’t do shoulder press, I also don’t appreciate how they took away preacher curls, incline benches and leg press.”

Berg added, “There are so many people complaining that they hate the gym, they did alright making space in the back but now it’s more cluttered in the front … Why did they update all this equipment if they weren’t gonna update the air compressor machines?”

Sam Hennedy can be contacted

at sam.hennedy@keene.edu