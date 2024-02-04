The Thorne-Sagendorph Art Gallery staff have begun planning for two upcoming exhibits for the spring semester.

The first two exhibits that the Gallery has planned will run from February 8 to March 30. The first will be The Surfaces of Surfaces, a ceramics exhibition featuring the work of Sanam Emami and Del Harrow. The second will be the KSC Art and Design Faculty Biennial Exhibition.

Emami is a potter who has had her work displayed at museums like the Schein-Joseph International Museum of Ceramic Art in Alfred, NY and the Dinnerware Museum in Ann Arbor, MI, according to her website.

She also works as an Associate Professor of Pottery at Colorado State University, and resides with Harrow, her husband and their son William in Fort Collins.

Harrow is a ceramic artist and a professor at Colorado State University, where he teaches Sculpture, Digital Fabrication and Ceramics.

“It takes a long time to put these things together,” said Art Professor Miles Warner. “Usually we’ll book out over a year in advance.”

The Art and Design Faculty Biennial Exhibition is held once every two years at Keene State. Faculty and staff of the Art and Design Department will display their own work in the Gallery.

“All of the faculty will be dropping off work either tomorrow or early next week, and we’ll be ready to go,” said Warner. “When the work comes in in a group show like this, it’s nice to get it all in one space and then you can look at how things could possibly be laid out and what’s the best way to showcase it.”

“There’s going to be everything from ceramics to painting to printmaking to sculpture,” said Art Professor Paul McMullan. “Photographs, sound, video projections … there’s going to be a good range of examples of work.”

Off-years of the Faculty Exhibition instead feature “The Hundred Mile Radius,” an exhibition dedicated to local artists.

The opening reception for the gallery will be held on Thursday, Feb. 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Emami and Harrow will attend the reception, according to McMullan, and will be running a workshop at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7 in the Ceramics Studio.

After March 30, the gallery will display the work of senior B.A. and B.F.A art students, along with the work of Keith Mills, a painter from Virginia.

“People apply for shows, we get a lot of applications for people wanting to show here,” said McMullan. “We get to choose shows that will represent something in the classes they’re teaching.”

The Thorne-Sagendorph Art Gallery will also be home to a number of art history and drawing classes for the spring 2024 semester.

“It’s about building up a program that inspires, and that’s what we’re doing all the time. We never stop,” said Warner.

Emily Sloane can be contacted at

esloane@kscequinox.com