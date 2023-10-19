At Keene State College, there are many ways for students to get involved, both on and off campus. One such way students get involved on campus is by attending events offered by clubs like the Social Activities Council (SAC).

SAC hosted a casino night for students to attend and enjoy on Friday, Oct. 13 where students had the opportunity to meet new people while playing card games.

At Casino Night, students checked into the event where they received chips to use while playing the different games. Some students also received a message on playing cards that read: “Tonight Social Activities Council Casino Night 7-11 p.m. MBR.”

Christopher Ragalye, a sophomore at Keene State College, organized the event and has been a member of SAC for two semesters now.

He said events like Casino Night are important because, “It gives the student body a way to come together and enjoy campus itself in a safe and fun way.”

At this event, SAC had a variety of games: blackjack, poker, dice, money wheel and roulette.

Elizabeth Gilcris, a first-year, attended the event to “get more involved and to meet new people.”

With a number of students in attendance at the event, it serves as an opportunity for many to meet new people and find common interests while playing different games.

With many first-year students not having their cars on campus or being far away from home, SAC events provide a space for students to meet others.

SAC hosts many different events throughout the school year, the coffee house event, spring concert, spring fest event

and drag shows.

