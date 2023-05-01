KSC women’s lacrosse lost to the University of Southern Maine (USM) 9-13 on Saturday, April 22 at Southern Maine’s Hannaford Field in Gorham, Maine.

The Huskies got on the board early into the first quarter, but senior captain Mindt St. Marie and sophomore attacker Chase Gengras upped the Owls 2-1 heading into the second.

St. Marie was quick to extend the lead within a minute into the second quarter, earning her 30th goal of the season. The Owls kept on rolling with another goal by first-year midfielder Tess Brown, bringing the score 4-1.

However, Southern Maine would soon pick up speed, zapping KSC’s lead with four goals in a row to end the second quarter.

The third quarter rendered the Owls scoreless, and the Huskies picked up five. Going into the game’s final quarter, Keene State was down 4-10. This did not stop their campaign, however, as they were able to sweep five goals during the fourth quarter, with senior captain Haile Ratajack picking up three and Brown taking two. This brought Ratajack up to 42 goals for the season.

This, though, was not enough to edge out the Huskies. The game ended 13-9 in favor of Southern Maine.

Despite the loss, the Owls will be moving forward to play their final home game of the season on Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m. versus Rhode Island College in celebration of senior day.

Nicole Dumont can be contacted at

ndumont@kscequinox.com