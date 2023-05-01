The Keene State Women’s softball team dropped a pair of one run games against the University of Southern Maine Huskies this past Saturday. The losses were the Owls’ fourth and fifth straight, including third in a row by just one run.

In game one, Huskies were able to take the first lead of the game after an RBI double in the bottom of the first. That would be all the scoring until the Owls were about to strike back in the top of the sixth. An RBI double by sophomore Liv Whittier would plate first-year Kalle Halvorsen and sophomore Molly Murray, giving the Owls their first lead of the day.

Unfortunately, Keene State was unable to hold onto that lead. A run by Southern Maine in the bottom half of the inning would tie it up heading in the seventh inning. After a walk and leaving one runner on base, the Huskies had the opportunity to win it in the final half, and they did just that. An error allowed for the first baserunner of the inning before an RBI walk off double would give Southern Maine the victory by a score of 3-2.

Sophomore pitcher and infielder Lilah Demmy pitched all 6.1 innings for the Owls, surrendering just one earned run on 8 hits and 3 walks. Liv Whittier led the offense for the Owls, being the only player with multiple hits in the game. Keene State would then look to take game 2 and split the doubleheader.

Game two of the doubleheader featured much of the same as game one, a lack of hitting and inability to hold on to a late lead would give Southern Maine the victory by a score of 2-1.

Murray would start off the game with a leadoff single but was unable to advance past second in the inning. The first run of the game would come in the top of the 4th. An RBI fielder’s choice by Demmy would plate Whittier, giving the Owls the first lead of the game.

Southern Maine managed hits in each inning of the game but was unable to bring any runners home until the bottom of the sixth. Two runs on three hits would once again give the Huskies a late lead. A 1-2-3 inning in the top of the seventh would secure a 2-1 win for the Huskies and the sweep of the doubleheader.

Sophomore Carissa Miller pitched all six innings for the Owls, giving up two runs on eight hits and one walk. The losses dropped Keene State to 7-21 overall and 3-9 in the LEC. They will look for some much needed wins before the LEC playoffs when they travel to the University of Massachusetts (UMass) Dartmouth on Tuesday April 25 for another doubleheader.

