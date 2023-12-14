While the sororities at KSC might not have had an official rush week this fall semester, members were still at work recruiting.

Senior Zoey Hise, membership recruitment chair for Phi Sigma Sigma. Said the informal recruitment is more relaxed and they can have some separation between nights and take breaks.

“We’re coming to the close of the semester and we got a solid group of new members, so it went really well,” Hise said.

Because of the informal recruitment period, she said they don’t typically see a lot of people join compared to the spring. Over the course of the semester, she said Phi Sig gained eight new members.

For events throughout the semester they did a lot of “homey” things, she said. For one of the events, they held a nostalgia night where they sat down and watched a bunch of old Disney movies.

For Delta Phi Epsilon, President Lauren Lindberg said, they hosted events geared towards people just being able to show up when they want. They also did a bunch of one-on-one meetings to “get to know everybody on a more personal level.”

“It’s definitely more comfortable for people to have that one-on-one rather than do a formal like our spring,” Lindberg said.

Recently, DPhiE hosted Sleepover with DPhiE, as an end of the year getting people’s interest for the spring and as a “last hurrah.”

For the event members and interested students hung out drank milkshakes and played games.

By the end of the fall semester, Lindberg said they gained six new members.

Currently, members of Delta Xi Phi are in the midst of a transitional period of disaffiliating and moving towards creating a new organization with a new name, according to an email sent to The Equinox from member and junior Hannah Owen.

Owen declined to comment until further notice.

Tim Bruns can be contacted at

tbruns@kscequinox.com