New student art has recently been installed in the third floor lobby of Keene State’s Redfern Arts Center. The pieces were created by Professor Miles Warner’s and Professor Stephanie Nichols’ Foundations of Design classes and Professor Emily Lambert’s Drawing I and Painting I courses. The students in these courses worked on the pieces throughout September and October.

“It’s always a great thing to be able to get your students’ work out of the studio into some spaces where it’s not necessarily always expected,” said Warner.

Warner said the students spent four weeks, eight full classes, working on their projects.

For his Foundations of Design class, Warner said his students worked in groups of two to three and began the project with “three rolls of masking tape and a stack of copy paper, about 500 sheets.” Student art being displayed in the Redfern has been an annual tradition at Keene for a few years, according to Warner.

“This project has been run in a bunch of different iterations over the years,” Warner said. “In this case, it’s the battle between form and function.”

In the past, Warner’s class has focused more on the function of the sculptures. This year, he decided to focus more on the form aspect. The question he posed to his students was: “How can we make something that’s aesthetically engaging, but also function and work?”

