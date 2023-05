Piper Pavelich is the current Managing Executive Editor of The Equinox. She is a senior currently majoring in Multimedia Journalism with a minor in History. She previously served as Copy Editor from September to December 2022 and Sports Editor from November 2021 to August 2022. Outside of The Equinox, she does freelance work with a non-profit youth sports program in Lewiston, Maine. She interned at The Camden Herald in Camden, Maine in the summer of 2021.