Keene State’s lacrosse programs each swept Eastern Connecticut State University on Saturday, April 1, putting up a combined total of 39 goals against the Warriors. These wins marked a successful start of Little East Conference (LEC) competition.

AND THE VICTORIES…

As rain fell at the Owl Athletic Complex, KSC women’s lacrosse took to the turf to take on Eastern Connecticut, kicking off a double-header day of competition. The Owls secured their second win of the season, sweeping the Warriors 19-3.

The Owls were quick to join the scoreboard, as senior midfielder Mindy St. Marie and sophomore attacker Chase Gengras each scored in quick succession at the start of the first quarter. The Warriors retaliated with a goal, but the Owls were able to keep a 2-1 lead going into the second quarter. To start the second quarter, the Owls scored five unanswered goals, with goals from St. Marie, junior attacker Hannah Dworkin, senior attacker Jackie DeAngelis and two from first-year midfielder Tess Brown. The Warriors eventually responded with two goals of their own, but the Owls added on five more goals scored by Gengras, Dworkin, St. Marie and Brown, along with a buzzer beater from Gengras to bring Keene State up to a 12-3 lead going into halftime.

From there, the Owls kept scoring and did not look back. Eastern Connecticut was shut out in the third quarter, as Gengras continued her scoring streak in the middle of the frame. Sophomore attacker Kristin Leslie scored her first goal of the game in the quarter, followed by another goal from Brown.

In the final quarter, senior midfielder Haile Ratajack scored two goals of her own, and the Owls maintained their lead with two more from St. Marie and Leslie. The Warriors scored three unanswered goals towards the end of the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Owls.

… KEEP ON COMING

Eastern Connecticut saw a similar fate against KSC men’s lacrosse later that afternoon, as the Owls shut out the Warriors 20-10.

Scoring his first career goal, first-year midfielder Tim Souza put the Owls on the board in the first, with sophomore midfielder Giacomo Tedone adding to their lead shortly after. However, as the match approached the second quarter, the Warriors managed to tie the game up with two goals of their own.

The teams continued to go back and forth, as sophomore attacker Rex Maccarini gave the Owls the lead, but the Warriors tied the game up once again.

Keene State ended the quarter with four unanswered goals, scored by junior attacker Andrew Miller, sophomore midfielder Jeff Wiedenfeld, senior midfielder Max Thurston and senior attacker Cooper Cioffi.

Another goal was scored by the Owls at the beginning of the second quarter from senior midfielder Nathan Sickles, but it was followed by another Eastern Connecticut State goal to cut the Owls’ lead in half.

The Owls went on another scoring streak, with more goals from Tedone and Miller, and a goal from junior midfielder Colby Quiet on an Eastern Connecticut State penalty.

The Warriors got another goal back on a Keene State penalty, but first-year attacker Jack Ansart scored his first career goal with three seconds left in the quarter to give the Owls a 12-5 lead heading into halftime.

The third quarter contained more goals from Souza, Maccarini and two from Cioffi, along with two goals from Eastern Connecticut State.

The Warriors had a small scoring streak throughout the third and fourth quarters, but Keene State retaliated with a goal from Sickles and two more goals from Miller.

First-year attacker Sean McCusker closed the game in the fourth quarter, ending hope of victory for the Warriors. McCusker’s goal signaled the third Owl to score their first collegiate goal throughout this game.

After a 20-10 win against the Warriors, Keene State now has three wins in their past four games.

Both teams will be on the road for their next games, with women’s lacrosse playing New England College on Thursday, April 6, at 4 p.m. and men’s lacrosse playing Southern Maine University on Saturday, April 8, at 1 p.m.

Kayla Barrett can be contacted at

kbarrett@kscequinox.com