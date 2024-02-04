D3hoops placed Keene State up to number 7 on week 8 of the season. David Hasting, the men’s basketball coach said, “I think it’s great, the guys are really putting in some extra work here they’re concentrating on trying to focus on creating the good habits it takes to win a lot of basketball games and we’re just going to try and keep improving each and every game.”

On Dec. 9, 2023, the Owls played against Tufts University and lost in the last second of the game. Originally Keene State had been ranked No. 5 and Tufts had been ranked 12th on D3 hoops according to the KSC athletics website. After that loss, KSC men’s basketball moved down to no. 11.

Hastings said, “We come to practice saying we want to be 1% better each day. We take each game as it comes along, the next game is the most important game we’re going to play and if we can successfully do that then the number one seeding in the LEC tournament would be very nice. We would host that, then to be able to win the LEC would be fantastic for the third year in a row.”

As of right now Keene State is ranked at the top of the Little East Conferance standings, according to their website with a record of 10-0 (LEC) and an overall record of 17-2. Western Connecticut is ranked no. 2 with a 9-2 (LEC) record and an overall record of 16-4. “Winning the LEC is certainly a goal, going forward into the NCAA and going hopefully farther than we have in the past would be ideal,” Hastings said.

Last year the Owls had a record of (28- 2, 16-0) according to Keene State’s athletic website. They successfully advanced to compete in the Sweet 16 Tournament at Tarble Pavilion , but fell to Swarthmore college 82-58.

On Wed., Jan. 31, the Owls will play Vermont State Castleton in the Spaulding Gymnasium at 7:30 p.m. Castleton is currently ranked seventh on the LEC website with a record of 2-8 (LEC) and an overall record of 6-13.

