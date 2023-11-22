Whether it was through poetry, song or essays, Keene State students and faculty had the opportunity to share their work at the Women’s and Gender Studies Open Mic Night.

The event was held on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at the Night Owl Café .

The event was sponsored by Planned Parenthood and the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention. Each organization was tabling at the event sharing information to students.

“I love that at these kinds of events students show all the talents that they don’t show in the classroom,” said women’s and gender studies Professor Dr. Patricia Pedroza Gonzalez. “Anything that brings up room where the students are free to express themselves matters to me.”

Pedroza Gonzalez helped plan and organize the event alongside women’s and gender studies Professor Patrice Stifert.

“I organized but Patrice organizes more than the fold, and I go to enjoy but she is dealing with the students one-on-one that want to participate,” said Pedroza Gonzalez.

Open mic nights are opportunities to tell a story and “it’s powerful,” she added.

“I wanted to volunteer with Planned Parenthood because their message is important, especially with the climate in the country,” said Keene State junior Katelyn O’Regan. “Their information is important to share especially at an event like this.”

Pedroza Gonzalez helped print the poetry of Keene State junior Jazlynn Mota, into a small booklet for students who went to the event to take home with them. Additionally, the audience got to hear Mota present some of her poetry.

“We got to learn so the world can turn into a better place for my children,” said Mota in her poem, “we gotta learn.”

Beyond poetry, Keene State junior Abby Primett performed some of her music that can be found on Spotify.

“The overall experience was amazing,” said Keene State first-year Kristen Winslow. “I could really feel the empowering theme of the event and I really appreciated how authentic it was.”

