The Thorne-Sagendorph Art Gallery hosted an artist’s reception for renowned ceramist Sergei Isupov on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The exhibition displayed many of Isupov’s ceramic sculptures and featured a question-and-answer period.

Isupov was invited to exhibit his work at Keene State College four years ago but had to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The solo exhibition lasted from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and saw nearly 20 attendees at any given point.

Paul McMullan, art professor and faculty coordinator of the Thorne-Sagendorph Art Gallery, said Isupov has inspired McMullan’s ceramic students, who had the opportunity to attend a classroom workshop earlier in the semester.

“Sergei really wanted this exhibition to be a learning experience for students,” McMullan said. “He breaks down his process and has done a terrific job of showing how he builds these pieces. I’m already seeing my students reflecting on his design philosophy, especially the way he adds imagery to clay. He has a lot of two-dimensional imagery wrapping over three-dimensional clay, and I’m seeing that influence my student’s work.”

Senior art major Ray Laventure attended the solo exhibition and said, “He gave our class a workshop in our class a month ago, and I was excited to see the show come to fruition. It was incredible to both talk to him about his technique and witness it first-hand when he gave our class a demonstration. I was blown away by the efficiency of his movements.”

One quote from Isupov stuck with Laventure, he said. “He [Isupov] told us that clay doesn’t like hesitation. As someone who tends to agonize and be meticulous about my work, it was affirming to hear about that need for decisiveness.”

Regarding his attention to detail with his craft, Isupov said, “We all have a lot of things to say, but we don’t always have a platform to express ourselves artistically. Good craftsmanship allowed me to have this platform, and sloppy work wouldn’t get people to come to shows or care about my work. I think that motivates me to refine my craftsmanship, so that I can continue to make artwork that people appreciate.”

Isupov offered his advice to people who are interested in creating artwork.

“I discovered myself in the process of making ceramic art my entire life. It’s a great way to be expressive, both with ideas and symbolism,” Isuprov said. “The more you complete works of art, the more you’ll realize that freedom. It’s important to approach art from within, and make what you want to make. You need to find a reason behind what you’re making.”

Anna Toth, a family friend and neighbor of Isupov, attended the exhibition to support her friend and his art.

“I’ve been lucky enough to see some of his works at his home gallery, but the gallery at Keene is new to me,” Toth said. “I thought it was interesting how he works in layers. Much of his work includes different textures, paint, clay and color. Some of the works we saw tonight didn’t have as much color external to the form, but they brought out the shading.”

Ryan Pacheco can be contacted at

rpacheco@kscequinox.com