Phi Sigma Sigma (Phi Sig), a sorority on campus, came together at Joyce Field to participate in a 5k in celebration of their Founder’s Day on Sunday, Nov. 19.

At noon, members of the sorority, along with Keene State College students and families, got ready to walk or run in the 5k at Joyce Fields on campus.

Josie Eichler, the president of Phi Sig and a junior at KSC, said “All the money being raised is going to Wheelock Elementary School and is to help them get school supplies.”

Eichler also said, after talking to teachers and staff at the school, the sorority learned the students there are in need of crucial supplies for school. By taking part in the 5k and donating money, the students will be able to get new supplies to help better their education, Eichler said.

Since it was the sorority’s Founder’s Day 5k, the race helped Phi Sig connect with its history, according to senior Zoey Hise. Hise said even though this was just the second year organizing the race, they had made an impact.

“Last year was our first year and it was really really successful, and we decided to keep doing it,” said Hise.

Along with the 5k, Phi Sig also does other events.

Hise said an example was “Yearly school supplies drive, during our recruitment we help our partner school [Wheelock Elementary School] so this year we made teacher burnout kits.”

Hope Lownds, a sophomore, organized the event in order for the sorority to raise money for their philanthropy. Lownds said that organizing the race was a lot of work, “Working with campus safety and other people, but ultimately it was not that bad. I had my committee with me, and it was definitely easier come the day of.” According to Lownds, the hardest part of organizing the race was “definitely the route.”

As for the sorority’s future, Lownds hopes that “We can make this 5k bigger, I am hoping we can continue to earn more money than we did this year and I am hoping that we can have more people come in to support and run.”

