George Miller’s film “Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)” premiered at the Keene State Putnam Theater from March 31 to April 3.

The film was a fantasy romantic drama film based on short story by A.S. Byatt titled “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye.” It starred actors Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba.

“Three Thousand Years of Longing” followed a professor (Swinton) who specializes in the narratives in stories at a conference in Istanbul and unleashing a djinn (Elba). This djinn is like a genie where it will grant three wishes. We learn more about Djinn as he tells stories of the different incarnations he has experienced over thousands of years and why he is in this predicament. I like how otherworldly the djinns are depicted in the film.

The character of Alithea, the professor, is a very introverted and solitary person. She escapes from everyday life in stories and is fascinated by the element of storytelling. I like her character

in the film because you see the change in how she’s become the author of this story.

What I also liked about the film was when Djinn told the stories of his past. The flashback sequences and the visual elements and performances for the sequences were amazing. The historical aspects of Turkish culture with fantastical elements were cool.

I also like the film’s approach to talking about the role of storytelling as it showcases within the film narrative.

Another film I can think of where the specialization of the main character’s field of study benefits the story is the 2016 film “Arrival” with language usage. I really enjoyed how the character’s job impacts how the story operates.

Elba’s performance as Djinn was great, and I like the chemistry between his character and Swinton’s character. Over the course of the story, you see how they begin to trust each other. It was fun seeing the contrast between human versus mythical beings.

However, I got annoyed over the course of the film when the cross dissolved, especially in the third act. Certain sequences feel like they would end, but then they fade and more things happen. That’s where I felt the pacing fall apart, in the last halfhour of the film. Despite that, I like how the film is told like a story, at times with voice-over narration.

The cinematography, visual effects and performances are what I enjoyed about this film. I felt like it had a strong first and second act of the film, but fell apart in the third act.

I have seen some of the director, George Millers’, work previously like “Happy Feet” and “Mad Max Fury Road.” I like the approach Miller took with this project with the visual effects and how they pulled it off during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

With an interesting approach to the concept of storytelling, it was executed in some aspects, but the romantic portion of the film was unfulfilling.

