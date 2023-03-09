The Keene State men’s lacrosse team dropped their Wednesday evening tilt to Vassar College 15-9 at the Owl Athletic Complex. The loss drops the Owls to 0-3 before the beginning of their conference schedule.

The Owls were under siege early during the game, getting outshot 16-7 in the first quarter. After a tight first quarter that ended with the Owls trailing by one, Vassar took control in the second.

The second quarter saw the Owls deficit grow after being outscored 6-2. The Brewers would go on an eight-goal run and finish the first half up 11-6, which would prove to be too big of a hole for Keene State to get out of.

The second half was a defensive battle, seeing the Owls outscored 4-3 for a 15-9 final. Junior goalie Charlie Giuliotti kept Keene State in the game until the end, making twelve saves on twenty-seven shots.

Offensively, the Owls were led by senior midfielder Nathan Sickles and senior attacker Cooper Cioffi, scoring two goals each. Also making an appearance on the scoresheet was sophomore midfielder Jeff Wiedenfeld, sophomore attacker Connor Woods, junior attacker Andrew Miller, and firstyear midfielder Sebastian Foresi. As students leave campus for spring break, men’s lacrosse will head to Davenport, Fla. to play Clarkson University on March 15.

