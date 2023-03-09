Junior Elle Lyons started her lacrosse career in high school, following in the footsteps of her four older siblings that also played the sport.

She fell in love with the sport, and said she came to the decision that she wanted to keep playing in college. Now, entering her third season with KSC women’s lacrosse and first as captain, Lyons is described as a level-headed player who he could depend on to be consistent at every level.

“We rely on her a lot to kind of manage our defense, especially in-game. We definitely use her as a resource when it comes to the coaching staff to kind of implement defensive properties, and she’s a good person to kind of soundboard off of for that,” head coach Travis Wyant said.

Lyons, who studies elementary education, commented that since she is still a junior, she feels she still has a lot to learn in regards to being a captain. She said it’s a learning process, one that her teammates and co-captains all help with.

“As a team, since I’ve gone here my freshman year, we’ve had a couple of setbacks, and being able to come back here as a team strongly together I think are accomplishments for us,” Lyons said.

Wyant commented on Lyon’s personality off the field. He spoke highly of her academically and personality wise. “She’s going to do what she needs to do,” he said. According to Wyant, Lyons

is heavily involved with SAAC (Student Athlete Advisory Committee) and Hilinski’s Hope. Overall, he said, “She’s done a great job of representing the lacrosse program outside of lacrosse.”

