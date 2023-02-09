The Keene State women’s basketball team hosted Eastern Connecticut State University (ECSU) on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Spaulding Gymnasium. The Owls fell to the Warriors by a final score of 68-47, losing their second game in a row and nine of their last ten games.

The Warriors grabbed the lead two minutes into the first quarter and never looked back, controlling the score for the remainder of the game. The Owls were unable to get any sustained offense going in the first half. After shooting 0-6 from three point range and 25 percent from the floor, the Owls entered the locker room trailing 37-12.

Second half adjustments, however, proved evident for the Owls. Led by first year guard Valerie Luizzi’s 11 points, including three from behind the arc, Keene State managed to outscore ECSU 35-31 in the third and fourth quarters.

Sophomore forward Samantha Lee contributed to the comeback attempt as well by posting seven rebounds on the night, as well as 10 points. Unfortunately for the Owls, it was too little too late to overcome the first half deficit.

This loss marked the Owls’ tenth straight loss to their LEC rivals, dating back to 2017. Keene State will look for redemption as they travel to Castleton, Vt. to face the Castleton Spartans on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

