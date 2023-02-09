Senior catcher and softball captain Grace Hallett came to Keene State College over two years ago as a transfer student from West Virginia Tech.

Entering her final season at Keene State, she was named a co-captain of Keene State softball. She has impressed many over her time at Keene State, including her fellow catcher, senior Kate Fisher.

“She’s the best friend that you could have on a team,” said Fisher. “She’s someone you always want by your side and she’s the best person you could possibly ask for as a friend and teammate.”

Her coach, Carrah Fisk Hennessey, also had great things to say about Hallett as both a player and teammate. “Grace is incredibly thoughtful, loyal, and a leader by example,” she said.

She also acknowledged Hallett’s growth as a player since transferring to Keene State in 2020. “From her previous institution, she came back questioning a lot of what she knew about herself as a softball player,” she said. “She has become more and more confident in her skills and leadership in her time here.”

Hallett has noticed how she’s grown as a player at Keene State. “I feel like who I was in the past is different from who I am now as a senior,” she said. “In the past I was seen more as a silent leader by example, showing up, doing my work, heading out.”

This past year has been different, according to Hallett, as she prepares to lead the softball team into the 2023 season. “This past fall I was working really hard to be there for all of my teammates and be somebody that they can come to if they need support on anything,” Hallett said. “I hope they describe me as an optimistic person, someone who works hard and tries to be there for everyone on our team.”

According to her coach, she has succeeded and then some on that mission. “She is the quiet calm,” Fisk Hennessey said. “Even though there could be a ton of things going on, she will always be kind in her responses… even if she’s not feeling it, she will be the calm for other people.”

As the softball season nears, Hallett is looking forward to her final year as an Owl. “I’m really looking forward to our conference games this year,” she said. “I think we have a really good group, so I’m excited to see what we can do on the field.”

Be sure to catch Grace Hallett and the Keene State softball team this coming spring as they open their season in South Carolina on March 11.

KSC softball is scheduled to kick off their home games and Little East Conference (LEC) competition on April 1.

