A recent controversy at Hamline University has brought up concerns regarding academic freedom and equity.

Professor Erika Lopez Prater was fired by the Minnesota university practicing Muslim students complained following an online class about Islamic art in October. During this class, Lopez Prater displayed a 14th-century depiction of the angel Gabriel delivering the Prophet’s first revelation. Many practicing Muslims believe they should not look at pictures of the Prophet Muhammad.

Lopez Prater said she had provided notice in advance in course syllabus and a verbal trigger warning during the class before showing the image. She said she also gave students two minutes to look away from the screen or to log off of the class before the image was shown. No students had raised concerns directly to her.

According to Lopez Prater, the administration at the university never contacted her regarding her opinion on the matter. She was subsequently removed from her position, with the university deciding not to renew her contract. However, as public record has shown thus far, it was not the intent of Lopez Prater to offend any of her students.

This is not to say that the students did not have every right to inform the university administration about any Islamophobia they may have experienced, because they absolutely did. Academic freedom does not give permission to anyone at an institution to harass or demean other individuals. This controversy has simply brought to light concerns about the systematic adjunctification of university faculty.

According to The Washington Post, more than 70 percent of college and university faculty are contingent staff – non-permanent. Had Lopez Prater not been an adjunct, no administrator could have independently decided not to renew her contract. Had she been tenured, the university administration would have had no choice but to treat her as an equal member of the faculty population at the university. The student complaints could have been approached by Lopez Prater and the administration in a productive manner. Using it as a teaching moment for the professor could have been beneficial for her and her students.

At the end of the day, students need to feel respected and heard, and faculty need to be treated as the skilled professionals that they are.

The challenge Hamline University and other institutions are facing is not simply a battle between two opposing parties. It is a conflict involving institutional priorities and professional ideals, and this conflict can only be put to rest if all parties involved are given equal opportunity to voice their thoughts on matters, such as what occurred at Hamline University.

