Keene State College President Melinda Treadwell has added another notch to her leadership belt. On Feb. 1, it was announced that Treadwell had been appointed to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III Management Council.

According to the NCAA website, the Management Council reports directly to the Presidents Council and handles the implementation of policies adopted by the Association’s Board of Governors and Division III Presidents Council. The Management Council may sponsor legislative proposals, make interpretations of Division III bylaws, and may also handle the resolution of Division III issues and recommendations from other committees and working groups throughout the Division’s substructure.

The Management Council consists of Division III Chief Executive Officers, athletics representatives, athletic directors, senior women administrators, conference representatives, and student-athletes, and at least two presidents or chancellors. Treadwell is one of two institutional presidents on the 21-member Management Council.

Treadwell, an alumna and former basketball player at Keene State, is also the Chair of the President’s Council of the Little East Conference (LEC), the intercollegiate athletic conference that Keene State competes in.

Additionally, she is a commissioner of the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE), she serves on the Executive Committee of the Council of Public Liberal Arts Colleges (COPLAC), and she is treasurer and Executive Committee member of the N.H. College and University Council Board of Directors.

