The Keene State men’s basketball team played host to the Eastern Connecticut State University Warriors on Wednesday, February 1. The Owls came out on top with a final score of 92-66, earning the team their 20th win of the season.

After a slow start to the first half, which included a 13-point deficit, the Owls stormed back and controlled play the rest of the way.

Keene State was able to gain a five-point lead to end the first half, and carried that momentum the rest of the way, outscoring the Warriors by 21 points in the second half.

The comeback was led by sophomore guard Octavio Brito. Brito led the Owls in scoring with 20 points. Junior guard Mason Jean-Baptiste, fifth-year guard Jeric Cichon, senior forward Jeff Hunter, and junior guard Nate Siow each contributed double-digit point nights, while Hunter also posted 10 rebounds.

Hunter found himself getting into foul trouble in the game, but Keene State was able to show the depth they have up and down the roster and continued to control the game.

The win improved the Owls’ record to 20-1 and kept their LEC record to a perfect 12-0. The win also marked the first season sweep of ECSU since the 2007-2008 season.

Keene State will travel to Castleton, Vt. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 for a matchup with the Castleton Spartans. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m

Cal Thompson can be contacted at

cthompson@kscequinox.com