With students at Keene State continuously testing positive for COVID-19, questions arise about how professors should accommodate students who can not make it to classes in person.

Most Keene State classrooms are equipped with Zoom technology that makes online and hybrid learning as seamless as possible. However, The Equinox is concerned that, although the technology is right at their fingertips, some professors have not been as accommodating.

If professors at Keene State have the technology needed to have students appear in class when they are unable to, then why not take advantage of that opportunity? The Equinox feels that not taking advantage of the technology can be a waste of money and resources.

The Equinox believes there are no disadvantages to using platforms such as Zoom to have a student appear in class, especially if they have tested positive for COVID-19. A student who has an uncontrollable illness should not have to worry about their grades suffering due to a professor’s personal problems with technology.

While some students might take advantage of a Zoom option as an excuse to sleep in later or lay in bed for just a few minutes longer, this is very unlikely to be a widespread issue. Students should have the responsibility of letting teachers know in advance before taking advantage of the technology they may need. While there is a minority of students who do not take class via Zoom seriously, they most likely would not take class in person seriously as well. Well-meaning students who are attempting to stay on track with their coursework despite an illness should not be punished because a minority of their peers are taking advantage of the system.

If students are simply skipping classes, then they are also unlikely to appear on a Zoom call anyway. Students who have an illness and still show up to class via Zoom would certainly not be skipping. A student who would still put in the work to appear in class despite having an illness is commendable. Students with that attitude care about what they have to learn, and they should not have the opportunity taken from them because a minority of students do not take their education as seriously The Equinox acknowledges that some professors may have trouble with technology, but other students present in class are likely to be more than willing and able to help out. Additionally, students will grant teachers the ability to use Zoom to teach if they test positive for COVID-19. Why should students not get the same luxury?

Professors and students should work together to do whatever is necessary to combat troubles with diseases. While The Equinox sees the appeal of moving away from the ‘COVID-19 era’ and the policies that came with it, COVID-19 has not gone away. Students are continuously testing positive and they can not appear in a classroom. People can test positive up to 14 days after the onset of the illness, which equates to at least four days of class that can potentially be missed.

Students are willing and able to use the technology necessary to keep their grades consistent; no one wants to fall behind.