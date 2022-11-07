A student suffered injuries after an accidental fall in an on-campus residence hall, the college confirmed Sunday.

Jen Ferrell, associate vice president for student engagement, wrote in a campus-wide email that the student was injured early Sunday morning.

“The college appreciates the rapid and highly skilled response from the on-campus team and our city partners,” Ferrell wrote. “The Keene State community’s thoughts and prayers are with the student and the student’s family and friends.”

The college provided support and counseling services to students in Carle Hall Sunday afternoon.

College officials told WMUR they are trying to figure out what led to the fall.

The college also told WMUR the investigation is in its early stages, and could not determine if alcohol was a factor.

