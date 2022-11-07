STUDENT INJURED AFTER FALL IN CARLE

Tom Benoit
Carle Hall.

A student suffered injuries after an accidental fall in an on-campus residence hall, the college confirmed Sunday. 

Jen Ferrell, associate vice president for student engagement, wrote in a campus-wide email that the student was injured early Sunday morning. 

“The college appreciates the rapid and highly skilled response from the on-campus team and our city partners,” Ferrell wrote. “The Keene State community’s thoughts and prayers are with the student and the student’s family and friends.”

The college provided support and counseling services to students in Carle Hall Sunday afternoon. 

College officials told WMUR they are trying to figure out what led to the fall.

The college also told WMUR the investigation is in its early stages, and could not determine if alcohol was a factor.

 

Tom Benoit can be contacted at

tbenoit@kscequinox.com

Tom Benoit

Tom Benoit is the current Managing Executive Editor of The Equinox. He previously served as Arts and Entertainment Editor from February 2020 - May 2021 and News Editor from May 2021 - April 2022. Outside of The Equinox, he interned at The Bend Magazine in Corpus Christi, Texas in the summer of 2021.

