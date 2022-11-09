On Monday, Oct. 31, the Department of Campus Safety released an email to students reminding them that those with cars on campus should take precautions to keep their vehicles safe. The email explained that Campus Safety has recently encountered many cars with unlocked doors and rolled down windows, with some cars having valuables in plain view.

“When an officer sees this, we make every effort to contact the owner to let them know and to ensure they do not have their items stolen,” the email stated.

Campus Safety noted in the email that local car dealerships have seen recent thefts of catalytic converters, an exhaust emission control device, and described these incidents as “crimes of opportunity”. “Let’s work together to make sure the opportunity isn’t there,” the email stated.

The Director of Campus Safety and Compliance Christopher Buckley said he wants students to know that the department

is doing all that they can to prevent these incidents from occurring, and they are investigating thefts when they occur. “We meet with KPD [the Keene Police Department] weekly and we hear about these things in the regular papers as well,” Buckley said.

Buckley said he encourages everyone on campus to report any suspicious activity they see. “If you see something that doesn’t look right, call us,” he said.

Campus Safety dispatch can be reached 24/7 by calling (603) 358-2228. If you come across any suspicious activity off-campus, the non-emergency phone number for KPD is (603) 357-9813.

Nathan Hope can be contacted at

nhope@kscequinox.com