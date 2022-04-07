Campus Safety is currently investigating a sexual assault incident.

The incident appeared in the Campus Safety Media Log from the previous week.

According to the redacted report The Equinox received from Campus Safety, the reporting officer, whose name is redacted, receieved a call from Title IX Coordinator Jeffery Maher, “in regards to a past tense sexual assault.”

The call was received on Monday, March 28.

Also according to the Campus Safety Media Log, the incident was reported from Fiske Hall, however this seems to be redacted from the report itself.

According to Christopher Buckley, director of Campus Safety, this incident is under an ongoing open investigation.

