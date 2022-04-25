The eighth annual Ruth and James Ewing Awards are now accepting nominations.

The awards are co-sponsored by The Keene Sentinel and local arts nonprofit Arts Alive. The event was created for “hometown recognition of world-class artists in the Monadnock region,” according to the awards website.

All artists, both individuals and groups, who reside in the Monadnock region and southeastern Vermont are eligible to enter.

A variety of artistic mediums are eligible for nomination, ranging from theater and dance, screenwriting, film, painting and photography. Nominations can be made across 11 categories, including performing arts, 2D and 3D visual arts and literary arts.

Nominations will be accepted until midnight on May 6. The Ruth and James Ewing Awards ceremony will be held on July 28 at the Redfern Arts Center.

Winners will be included in a magazine that will be published on July 30, according to the awards website.

For more information or to complete a nomination form, visit ewingartsawards.com.

