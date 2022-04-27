Percussionist and music major Cailyn Brochey closed out her time at KSC with her senior recital at the Redfern Arts Center Alumni Recital Hall.

The recital consisted of 6 pieces with a brief intermission in between.

The first piece titled, “Connecticut Halftime (1937)” was performed on a solo snare drum. “It’s called a rudimental snare drum solo… We play a note with the left hand or right hand and stick to a certain rhythm and [have] accented notes that are louder than the others. And there are a variety of those combinations that are known as snare drum rudiments,” Brochey’s percussion professor James Walker said.

The following piece, “Articulations Etude Dialogue” was also performed on snare drum, but with the help of a tune drum. “It’s called multiple percussion solos, which is a fancy way of saying it’s a piece of solo that involves a number of different percussion instruments played by a single performer,” Walker said.

The last piece intermission was “Hymn for an Angelic Child” which Brochey played on a four mallet marimba. “[She was] holding two mallets in each hand… I think it [was] the most challenging piece that Cailin [was] playing,” Walker said.

Following intermission was “Log Cabin Blues,” a ragtime piece by George Hamilton Green Jr. “The piece features a solo xylophone accompanied by marimbas and a drum set… The piece was written after an accident in the composer’s log cabin home where his very first xylophone was burnt to a crisp,” the program notes said. The piece was also accompanied by the KSC Percussion Ensemble.

“Fiddlin’ Around” Brochey played with the help of her high school Band Director Glen D’Eon, who is also an alumni of KSC. “[Brochey] would often reference things that they had worked on together or things that she had gotten from him,” Walker said.

The final piece, “The Two Woodpeckers Polka (1988),” also included D’Eon with a piano accompaniment from Professor Hugh Keelan. “The piece mimics the sounds and quirky actions of two woodpeckers. Such musical imagery is heard throughout the piece, especially in passages featuring descending notes,” the program notes said.

Walker described what it has been like working with Brochey as a student. “Cailyn has been a joy to work with [and has] a fantastic, positive attitude,” he said. “She always brings a great deal of energy to her lessons… she’s always been very motivated, very enthusiastic in her studies.”

Additionally, Walker is proud of the growth Brochey has made since he began working with her. “What has impressed me the most in terms of Cailyn’s growth over the past two semesters, while we’ve had a chance to work together, is the fact that she is open to new things and willing to take them out and make them part of her own activities as a musician,” Walker said.

Walker added, “I’ll be sorry to see Cailyn depart. We wish her nothing but the best, but I feel fortunate that I’ve had a chance to spend a couple of semesters working with her as her teacher.”

Performer Cailyn Brochey was unavailable for an interview.

