Keene State College has confirmed the presence of the BA.2 Omicron subvariant on campus.

In a recent email sent to students and employees, President Melinda Treadwell urged the campus community to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as the semester’s end nears.

“In the past two weeks, case rates around us have increased significantly,” Treadwell said in the email. “While our campus has not yet experienced the dramatic increases of our state and region, we are not isolated from the potential for case rate increases.”

While the college might not be currently experiencing a surge in cases, she added that Keene State is reporting an uptick in symptomatic cases and those from outside agencies not associated with the school’s testing facilities. KSC reported seven active cases on April 17.

According to data sent to The Equinox from Heather Atwell, the Cheshire Medical communications manager, the hospital reported 20 active cases among patients on April 14.

As of April 22, the City of Keene has 58 active cases, according to data from the NH Department of Health and Human Services.

In an effort to minimize transmission rates on campus, Treadwell also advised students and faculty to stay home if they are not feeling well and get a symptomatic test at the 115 Winchester St. site. Anyone with symptoms is also recommended to wear a mask around others.

Students are still required to undergo weekly surveillance testing and Treadwell also advised community members to increase the usage of face coverings in the next few weeks.

“Although masks are only required in certain locations, we encourage individuals to increase mask usage during the final weeks of the semester, especially in crowded indoor spaces,” Treadwell said.

Hunter Oberst can be contacted at

hoberst@kscequinox.com