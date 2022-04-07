Delta Phi Epsilon hosted a karaoke night in the Mabel Brown Room on Thursday, March 31. This was to support Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders (ANAD). ANAD is Delta Phi Epsilon’s philanthropy.

Emily Tucker, the Vice President of Recruitment for Delta Phi Epsilon said, “Tonight is all about letting go and being yourself and getting up on stage and doing karaoke.”

One KSC student, Morgan Massaro, attended the event. Massaro said, “Both of our friends are in DPhiE and we really like karaoke, so we came to support them, but we also came to have some fun and do some karaoke.”

Allen Crosier, another KSC student who attended the event, said, “I just came here for my friends because they wanted me to come and support them.”

The event was attended by around thirty people.

The karaoke night was open to registration all week at their table located in the L.P. Young Student Center. At their table, they advocated for ANAD and raised money and awareness. The table was open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day of the week.

Sydney Litchfield, the Vice President of Programming for Delta Phi Epsilon, said, “This is for our annual ANAD week. We’re raising money and awareness for anorexia nervosa and associated disorders.” Litchfield mentioned that it was her job as the V.P. of Programming to organize the table and the event. When asked how much the event raised, Litchfield did not respond to the request by press time.

Halle Dickerson, one of the sorority members said, “The goal is to get people to come and look at what we got. We got a few people to come and say what they love about themselves, which is cool.”

ANAD is a non-profit organization that helps people that struggle with anorexia nervosa and other eating disorders. Its history dates back to its foundation in 1979. According to ANAD.org, “ANAD was founded in 1976 by Vivian Meehan, a nurse whose daughter had been diagnosed with anorexia and was unable to find support for eating disorders. Vivian started her own eating disorders support group in her basement in Highland Park, Illinois, and served as ANAD’s president until she retired in 2009.”

Timothy Bruns can be contacted at

tbruns@ksc.equinox.com