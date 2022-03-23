Students living in Carle Hall were evacuated in the early morning of March 23.

According to an email sent to faculty from Provost James Beeby, a sprinkler went off around 3:00 a.m. in the third floor hallway of the B side of Carle Hall. This caused the water to seep into the surrounding dorm rooms on that floor.

The email said the sprinkler had been tampered with.

The affected students from Carle 3B, as well as a Community Assistant, were evacuated and have been moved to Owl’s Nest 1.

KSC will be working with Keene Police and Keene Fire to return all belongings that were left behind to the students.

All residents in Carle Hall have been marked safe and accounted for.

