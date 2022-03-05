Student sculptures are on display across campus

Seen any sculptures around campus lately?

Students in professor Lynn Richardson’s Sculpture I course were given an assignment to create a sculpture that you could walk into.

“I call it an architectural space project. So the idea is just that they have to develop some kind of form that you can enter into,” Richardson said.

Richardson said the project is based around the concept of shelter. The final product had to be something that can protect someone, like a shelter would.

Each sculpture was restricted to being a minimum of four feet in each direction. “I put that scale limit on it just to get everybody out of their comfort zone of working so much smaller and just being able to sit at a desk and just look at an object,” Richardson said.

Other than the size requirement, students were given creative freedom to explore materials and forms. Richardson said the main purpose is for students to, “think about space differently.”

Hanging across from the Spaulding Gymnasium is an umbrella sculpture made by students Kathryn Long and Sofia El Hakim. The umbrella was constructed using steel rods, chicken wire, burlap and secured with hot glue, Long said.

On the inside of the umbrella are pieces of broken CDs, which Long said were used to create a “mosaic feel.”

Pieces of the CDs were also hung from pieces of yarn on the outside of the umbrella to act as the rain element.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the project involved the use of recycled materials. However, this aspect has been lost due to the unavailability of recycled materials as a result of the pandemic.

“We used to get tin cans and plastic water bottles and it wasn’t gross to just wash them out and reuse them. And now… I’ve kind of dialed that part of the project back and now it’s just that they can just build using any kind of materials,” Richardson said.

These sculptures were finished and scattered around campus last week. They will remain on display for as long weather will allow. “I usually just keep things until they start to look like they’ve weathered this storm too often,” Richardson said.

El Hakim said the project allowed her to work with new materials she hadn’t encountered in the past. “I just wanted to say how fun it was to work with materials that I had never used before. Steel, burlap, chicken wire, are all things that I never used in an art project.”

El Hakim continued, “It was also really fun to watch others in the process of creating their piece.”

