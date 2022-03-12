We could be entering the endemic phase of the virus, according to COVID-19 Team Leader Colin Burdick.

As of March 11, Keene State is reporting just six active cases, and four new cases between March 7-11. This comes just days after the college put into effect its new mask guidelines which recommend, not require, masks indoors aside from classroom settings, in accordance with guidelines from the CDC and the NH Department of Health and Human Services.

Burdick had previously told The Equinox he anticipated the “scaling back” of mitigation measures on campus to happen after spring break, but this happened sooner due to outside influence from the state.

“There’s been talks of legislation in the house right now to outlaw a mask mandate and disallow mask mandates in public entities that receive public funding,” Burdick said. “We had the data to justify these moves, but we wanted to transition more smoothly. It seems like we ripped off the band-aid, as opposed to transitioning carefully.”

Burdick said the school wanted to get rid of its mask mandate before it would be mandated by state legislators.

“The more we held out, the more likely lawmakers would take notice,” Burdick said. “And we don’t want anything to be political, I mean we’re talking about peoples’ safety. Sometimes there’s battles where you least expect it.”

Nevertheless, Burdick said data from experts and other sets that he compiled himself support these moves.

According to a model from the CDC, which tracks COVID-19 across the country, categorizing risk from low to high, New Hampshire, including all of its counties, is at low, green levels. The models are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. For “low” levels like New Hampshire, suggested prevention steps include staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, and getting tested if you have symptoms. Indoor masking is a precaution recommended for a state with “high” risk levels, according to the model.

Keene State reached its all-time high of COVID-19 cases with 180 in early February, according to a model provided by Burdick, but those numbers declined sharply by the end of the month.

“This time last year we were averaging about 20 cases per week, but we’ve had six, eight and four new cases these last three weeks,” Burdick said.

Burdick said there’s also increased availability for COVID-19 treatment nearby at Cheshire Medical.

“It’s comfortable being in the endgame,” Burdick said. “Quite frankly, I think we’re there. Next week could be endemic.”

Although it seems that the virus has slowed down in New Hampshire, Burdick said the rapid response team has grown accustomed to the unpredictability of COVID-19.

“We know it can blow up anytime, but we’re ready for it, we know how to handle it,” Burdick said.

Keene State’s sister schools, Plymouth State University and University of New Hampshire, also dropped their indoor mask mandate, Plymouth having done so March 9 and UNH on March 7. However, unlike Keene State, Burdick said those schools leave it up to professors to require masks in classes.

Burdick said Keene State could follow suit and is considering making masks and face coverings in classrooms optional a week or two after spring break.

