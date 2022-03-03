Effective March 7, Keene State has made new changes to the mask policy.

Citing new CDC guidance, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services’ lifting of their masking recommendation and Cheshire County being “yellow,” Keene State has made the move to recommend, but not require masks.

However, there are some exceptions.

According to an email sent out to students on March 3 from KSC President Melinda Treadwell, masks will be required in all classrooms, “Due to the possibility of prolonged exposure and a mixed population that includes people at risk for severe illness,” the email said.

The email also states, “In certain circumstances, the College may dictate the use of masks to limit involuntary risk for staff, faculty, and students who must be present for a function…In addition, when an individual asks you to wear a mask in their office or in a meeting, please continue to demonstrate kindness and commitment to one another, respect their request, and mask up.” The email asks everyone to carry a mask with them for this reason.

Finally, the email states that depending on the college’s “color” status, the requirements may change.

For example, if the college moves back into orange, masks may become more restrictive. But, if KSC moves back into green, masks may become optional in all circumstances.

