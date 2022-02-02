Swim & Dive is going strong

The Keene State swim and dive team hosted rival Plymouth State for the Owls’ Senior Day on Sunday, January 30 at 12 p.m. This dual meet was rescheduled from Saturday, January 29 due to winter weather, and the women’s team from Rhode Island College was unable to attend.

This meet sent the team’s seniors out on a high note, with both teams dominating every event of the meet.

The women’s team made great strides to take the lead over Plymouth State. Sophomore Jillian O’Neil, first-year Molly Callaghan, junior Jaelin Jang and first-year Lexi Quinn won the 200 medley relay in 2:01.76. Sophomore Alice Loucraft won the 200 individual medley event in 2:21.71, the 50 freestyle event in 26.33 and the 100 individual medley event in 1:05.66. Junior Laura Chaffee won the 200 freestyle event in 2:11.40 and the 500 freestyle event in 5:56.66. Sophomore Kiley Young won the 50 backstroke event in 29.83 and the 200 backstroke event in 2:16.93. Senior and captain Paige Carey was victorious in the 50 breaststroke event in 31.94 and the 200 breaststroke event in 2:35.86. Jang won the 100 butterfly event in 1:03.33, the 100 freestyle event in 57.34 and the 50 butterfly event in 28.29. Sophomore Emma Stelzner won the 1-meter dive in 161.45. Young, first-year Gina Nunziata, Loucraft and Quinn won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:48.08. The Owl women finished strong, with a final score of 222-42.

The men’s team dominated Plymouth State as well. Sophomores Jeremy Bartley, Ben Stafford, Logan Phillips and Samuel Galipeau won the 200 medley relay in 1:46.12. First-year Aaron Turgeon captured the 200 individual medley event in 2:12.33 and the 100 individual medley event in 59.27. First-year Aidan Urnezis won the 200 freestyle event in 1:58.32 and the 500 freestyle event in 5:12.69. Bartley won the 50 backstroke event in 28.45 and the 200 backstroke event in 2:12.49. Stafford won the 50 breaststroke event in 30.31. Senior and captain Tyler Young won the 100 butterfly event in 56.47. Senior Tomas Langland won the 50 freestyle event in 23.98. Senior Quint Kimmel won the 100 freestyle event in 53.16. Sophomore Ben Szum won the 200 breaststroke event in 2:30.12. Phillips won the 50 butterfly event in 25.66. Bartley, Phillips, Stafford and Turgeon won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:34.17. The Owl men were victorious, with a final score of 198-48.

The Owls that will be leaving the nest include Paige Carey, Brianna Feldman, Allison Zannoni, Tyler Young, Andrew Daur, Quint Kimmel, Tomas Langland and Brent Smith.

The Owls will be back in action at the Little East Conference Championship meet in Wellesley, Massachusetts. It will be held from Sunday, February 20 to Tuesday, February 22 at the Boston Sports Institute.

Piper Pavelich can be contacted

at ppavelich@kscequinox.com