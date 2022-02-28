The track and field team dominated at the championships

Two members of the track and field team were awarded with Little East Conference (LEC) titles at the LEC Championships at the University of Southern Maine on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The LEC title winners were juniors Jacob Pearl in the 1,000 meters, and Rob St. Laurent in the 3,000 meters. Pearl won the 1,000 meters in 2:36.16, beating Noah Linton of Eastern Connecticut State by nearly four full seconds. He became the seventh Keene State College runner to win the 1,000 meters at the LEC championships, joining Kyle Zawistowski (1998), Josh Brock (1999), Mark Miller (2000-01), Dave Bridgewater (2003-05), Ryan Widzgowski (2013-14) and Hayden Patterson (2015). St. Laurent was victorious in the 3,000 meters, winning in 9:01.76, almost four seconds ahead of Ryan Escoda of Eastern Connecticut State. St. Laurent added his name to the list of LEC champions in the 3,000 meters from Keene State, which include Scott Singleton (1999), Godfrey Berger (2000), Josh Ferenc (2002, 2004), Pat Ard (2005), Tim Pipp (2011), Thomas Paquette (2013) and Ryan Brady (2015). Also scoring points for Keene State were first-year students Dawson Hamele, who was sixth in the high jump at 1.80 meters, and Zander Egervari, who was fifth in the 800 meters in 2:09.91.

Senior Shannon Parks was third in the weight throw, at 14.34 meters, and was second in the shot put, tossing 12.19 meters. First-year Aurora Couto was second in the 1,000 meters, in 3:25.03, while sophomore Hannah Jones was third in the same event in 3:29.77. Couto and Jones, along with first-year students Juliana Yialiades and Sarah Ames, were third in the 4×800 meter relay in 10:57.08. First-year Marlena Dwyer was sixth in the 400 meter dash, in 1:07.70. Ames was fourth in the 800 meter run in 2:37.16.

The Owls’ next hurrah is at the New England Division III Championship in Middlebury, Vermont.

