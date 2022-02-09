The indoor track and field team is running strong

The indoor track and field team traveled to Boston University to compete in the Bruce Lehane Scarlet and White Invitational on Saturday, February 5.

This event saw strong performances from the Owls. Junior Jake Pearl ran the 800 meters in 1:55.63. Pearl took a big step towards National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) qualification at this event.

The 4×400 meter relay team of sophomore Samuel Hennedy, first-year Ted Rockwell, senior Cam Giordano, and first-year Zander Egervari finished in 3:40.77.

First-year Aurora Couto ran the 1,000 meters in 3:24.69, first-year Sarah Ames ran the 1,000 meters in 3:29.53, and junior Hannah Jones ran the 1,000, in 3:33.91. The 4×400 meter relay team of first-year Marlena Dwyer, sophomore Sara Christian, sophomore Juliana Yialiades, and Couto finished in 5:02.79. Senior Shannon Parks threw the shot put 11.93 meters.

The Owls will be back in action this upcoming weekend. The women’s team will be heading back to Boston to compete at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational on Friday, February 11 and Saturday, February 12. The men’s team will be heading to Middlebury, Vermont to compete in the Middlebury Track and Field Meet on Saturday, February 12 at 12 p.m.

Piper Pavelich can be contacted

at ppavelich@kscequinox.com