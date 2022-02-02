The track and field team continues their season strong

The men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams competed at the John Thomas Terrier Classic at Boston University. The women’s team competed on Friday, January 28 at 11 a.m. The men’s team competed on Sunday, January 30 at 1 p.m. due to winter weather.

Senior Shannon Parks threw the shot 12.27 meters, breaking her previously held school record mark of 12.20 meters set in 2020. Parks was the highest finishing Division III thrower; she also threw the weight 13.93 meters. Junior Grace Furlong ran the 3,000 meters in 11:18.77. First-year Aurora Couto ran the 1,000 meters in 3:29.81.

Junior Jacob Pearl ran the 800 meters in 1:58.63. Senior Rob St. Laurent ran the 800 meters in 2:00.52. Pearl, sophomore Samuel Hennedy, senior Cam Giordano and first-year Dawson Hamele ran the 4×400 meter relay in 3:35.54. Giordano ran the 5,000 meters in 17:31.59.

Earlier this week, the Owls competed at the University of Southern Maine Open. The meet took place on Sunday, January 23 at 12 p.m. in Gorham, Maine. The event saw strong performances from the Owls.

Couto was second in the mile, finishing in 6:01.92 and second in the 1,000 meters, finishing in 3:33.36. Furlong was second in the 3,000 meters, finishing in 11:21.05. First-year Sarah Ames was third in the mile, finishing in 6:02.39 and third in the 800 meters, finishing in 2:49.24.

Hamele was second in the high jump, at 1.80 meters. Pearl won the 600 meters, finishing in 1:26.47; and Hennedy was second in the same event, finishing in 1:31.45.

The team will be competing again on Friday, February 4 at the New England Intercollegiate Amateur Athletic Association (NEICAAA) Championship at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, Massachusetts. This is one of many final competitions they will be competing in for the remainder of their season.

