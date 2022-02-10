New exhibition of faculty work opens at Thorne

The work of 13 art and design faculty members is now on display at the Thorne-Sagendorph Art Gallery.

The exhibition is the continuation of a biennial tradition at Keene State College. Every two years, art and design faculty members will display their work as part of an exhibition at the Thorne-Sagendorph Art Gallery.

While the exhibit does not have a set theme like other curated galleries, all of the work is tied together through a shared color palette. The color palette was based around the exhibit’s poster art, designed by new faculty member Annie Ewaskio.

“Most shows are thematic, that are curated. And because this is a collection of faculty work, everybody’s coming from different angles. So it’s like a way just to tie us all together,” professor of art and design Lynn Richardson said.

Richardson’s work displayed in the gallery came about while she was on sabbatical last semester. “I had come up with this project called smoke and mirrors,” Richardson said. “It’s using a lot of… mirrored plexiglass. I wanted to build a template for the mirrored plexi, because the plexi is so expensive I didn’t want to mess it all up. And so I started building these cardboard chandeliers for it.”

These cardboard chandeliers became Richardson’s contributions to the faculty art exhibition.

Although this exhibition opens every two years, Richardson said it is a great opportunity to see work from faculty, both returning and new. “I think what’s interesting is we do have a couple new faculty, adjunct faculty. And so it was really nice to see some of their work up in the show,” Richardson said.

Also, the exhibit of faculty work allows students to connect with their professors in a setting beyond the classroom. “Students, I feel like they make a better connection, sometimes, with art faculty, when you can see it through the work,” Richardson said.

Pairing with the new exhibit, the Thorne Art Gallery will be bringing back its Lunchtime Lecture Series, in which the faculty members featured in the exhibit will discuss their work. These events will be available to students and open to the public.

The Art and Design Faculty Biennial Exhibition will be open through March 26, 2022 at the Thorne-Sagendorph Art Gallery.

Art and Design department chair Jonathan Gitelson did not respond to The Equinox’s request for comment.

Caitlin Howard can be contacted at

choward@kscequinox.com