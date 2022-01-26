Redfern Arts Center 40th season reopens amidst omicron

Events at the Redfern Arts Center will continue to be in-person this semester.

Despite the recent spike in cases nationwide and the emergence of the omicron variant, the Redfern Arts Center’s 40th anniversary season is moving forward as scheduled.

“With cautious optimism, we’re moving forward for the arts season,” Redfern co-artistic director Dr. Christina-Wright Ivanova said.

Wright-Ivanova added, “We spoke about whether or not to be looking at postponing or canceling events and we decided, at this time, based on what the college is seeing with their testing for the past week and the current college protocols, that we’re still in line to move forward with the season.”

In-person attendance protocols from last semester will continue to be enforced. All performers and audience members will be required to wear masks and adhere to at least a three-foot distance between groups. Event spaces will also operate at a 100-person capacity.

“We’re just kind of sticking to what we know and just being more hyper-aware,” theater and dance department chair Kirstin O’Brien said.

However, this semester did begin with a minor adjustment in operations. As the college opened the semester online, rehearsals, voice lessons and other performance preparations were conducted remotely, O’Brien said.

The livestream option will be available for all Redfern Arts Center events. However, Wright-Ivanova said she encourages students to attend in person whenever possible.

“It really builds that sense of community,” Wright-Ivanova said. “And it’s very similar to how it would be going to a class or being surrounded by their peers socially distanced with masks.”

Throughout the semester, the Redfern staff will continue to monitor the situation regarding campus-wide cases. “If it looks like we need to change and adapt, we’ll also be taking our guidance from the college for that,” Wright-Ivanova said.

She added, “Right now, we are moving forward and asking everyone to be as careful as possible.”

Only one Redfern performance was cancelled during the Fall 2021 semester. “We in the Redfern, in my opinion, did a really great job last semester,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien said she hopes for another full semester of in-person performances, “We are in hopes that it will be just as successful as last semester, if not more, so we don’t have to cancel any performances.”

The Redfern Arts Center will open Spring 2022 with a performance by the Faculty Jazz Trio on January 26 in the Alumni Recital Hall.

Caitlin Howard can be contacted at

choward@kscequinox.com