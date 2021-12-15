With holiday break right around the corner, holiday movies are due for their annual return. This begs the question, what is the best holiday movie?

For Keene State College student Brigid Popores, the classics get her vote. Popores said, “If I had to pick, probably choose one of the classic ones like ‘Frosty the Snowman’ or ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.’” Popores said she grew up on the classics and enjoys watching them when the time comes around.

Keene State student Ryan Tompkins said the live-action Grinch movie is his favorite. For why it is his favorite movie, Tompkins said, “I’ve been watching The Grinch with my dad. Like it’s kind of like a family thing. We just watch it every year. It’s funny. It’s just a fun thing to do with my family.” However, tradition is not always the reason.

Keene State student Maddie Cavanaugh said her favorite is “Nightmare Before Christmas.” When asked why, Cavnaugh said, “Simply because I like stop motion animation. It’s literally awesome.” Cavanaugh is not alone in appreciating movies for their stories.

Keene State College junior Anthony St. Germain said his favorite movie is “Elf.” Germain said his reasoning is, “I just love how he is just so crazy and full of energy and everyone just looks at him as though he’s just crazy but he’s… this bundle of joy.”

Even though this article may not have settled the question of what is the best holiday movie, it certainly showed the array of favorites on Keene State’s campus.

Tim Wagner can be contacted at twagner@kscequinox.com