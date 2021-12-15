The Fall 2021 semester is wrapping up at Keene State College.

As the semester comes to a close, the Redfern Arts Center is looking ahead to the Spring 2022 semester. In the Spring, the Redfern will be celebrating its 40th anniversary season with the PRISM Showcase of Music Alumni in late March.

Opening next year’s performances will be a Faculty Jazz Trio consisting of music faculty members Steve Cady, Jim Walker and George Robinson. The trio will take the stage on January 26.

Dr. Christina Wright-Ivanova will also be participating in the faculty performance series with a performance on March 30.

Theater and dance has two main stage productions lined up for Spring 2022: a production of Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale” on March 2-5 and the annual Evening of Dance performance on April 14-16.

KSC’s many music ensembles are scheduled to take the stage in the Spring, including Orchestra, Concert Band, Percussion Ensemble and Guitar Orchestra. As always, more student recitals will be held in the Spring semester.

More guest artists will be visiting the Redfern Arts Center. Four-time Grammy award winning American percussionist Glen Velez will be performing on February 3, 2022 in the Main Theatre.

KSC will be getting a glimpse into the circus in February with a performance from Janoah Bailin, a variety performing artist.

Also being presented in February is the Motion State Dance Film Series, which is “the only year-long, traveling short film festival in New England devoted to showcasing the diversity of contemporary creative voices exploring the medium of choreography for the camera,” according to the Redfern website.

More events will be announced throughout the Spring 2022 semester. For more information on next semester’s events, visit the Redfern Arts Center website.

