Keene State faced off against Wesleyan University on Tuesday, November 30. The Owls trailed the Lancers for the majority of the game, even with the 14 points put up by sophomore Jackie Alibrandi and the eleven points put up by junior Hailey Derosia. The Owls came close to taking the win, but Wesleyan came out on top with a final score of 56-58. Earlier this week, Keene State women’s basketball hosted Worcester State University on Tuesday, November 23. Although the Owls experienced a loss this time around, there were strong plays made by senior Jenny Freedman, Derosia, sophomore Rylee Burgess (pictured above), first-year Aryanna Murray and first-year Samantha Lee. The Owls held a strong lead but began to lose it in the 4th quarter, going into overtime with a tie of 58-58. Although they put in the effort, Worcester came out on top with a score of 68-63.

