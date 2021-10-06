is 10-5 following a 3-1 loss against undefeated Plymouth State on September 29.

The Panthers hosted the Owls in Foley Gym Wednesday evening. The Owls won the first set 25- 21, however, they lost the three sets that followed. The scores of those sets were 25-23, 25-15, 25-19 respectively.

Owls senior middle blocker Emilyann Ashford had 13 kills followed by sophomore right side hitter Cassidy Samuelson with 12. Sophomore libero Kelsey Harper finished with 19 digs followed by junior outside hitter Sydney Johnson who had 18.

The Owls had 15 kills in the opening set and maintained the lead against the Panthers that whole time, however, the Owls were primarily outperformed by the Panthers in the remaining three sets.

The Owls are now 1-1 in league action and the Panthers are 3-0. Next up, the Owls are defending Spaulding Gymnasium against Eastern Connecticut on Saturday, October 2.