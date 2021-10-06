Keene State defeated rival Plymouth State on September 29.

Wednesday evening, KSC hosted Plymouth State University (PSU) for a 7 p.m. start time. Keene State began this game with Nate Howard in net. The Owls played a 4-2-3-1 starting with Henry Cummings, John Gouthro, Thomas Degnan and Wyatt Linville on defense. At midfield was Vance Bates, Yusufu Juma, Denis Fleming, Noah Spaulding and Ethan Rose. The lone offender starting for Keene State was Clinton Mungeta.

PSU began with Nicolas Cornejo as goalie. On defense started Adam Ohlson, Nolan McMann, Ethan Bryce, Milian Eklund and Faisal Abdullah. The starting midfielders for the panthers were Jonah Hercules, Sondre Asheim, August Westerholm and Aidan Beauchemin. The starting lone offender for PSU was Alyosha Westbrook.

The Owls were off to a fast start with Fleming scoring the first goal of the game only six minutes in. This goal came off a corner kick from Bates. Twenty-two minutes after Fleming’s goal, Cummings took a free kick for the Owls. This ball was headed off of a Panther resulting in an own-goal for PSU. Keene State kept this score of 2-0 until the end of the first half.

Less than 10 minutes into the second half, the Owls saw their third goal of the game. Cummings slides to keep the ball in play, passing it to centerfield up to Mungeta. Mungeta carried the ball past three of PSU’s defensemen. Mungeta shot at the bottom right hand corner of the net, giving the Owls another goal. Just two minutes later, the Panthers got their name on the board with a goal scored by Sean Kern. This would be the last goal of the game, ending with a final score of 3-1.