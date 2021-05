The three seniors on the Keene State College softball team were celebrated on May 1. Pictured from left to right: Meghan Moran (#6), Emma Pede (#18), Alexis Blanchette (#24) and head coach Carrah Fisk Hennessey. The seniors were celebrated before their home doubleheader against Rhode Island College. The Owls would go on to win the first game of the doubleheader 8-4, but would fall to the Anchorwomen in the second game with a final score of 6-3.

Share and Enjoy ! 0 Shares