Hunter Oberst

Managing Executive Editor

More than 150 individuals were vaccinated during the first week of Keene State’s vaccination clinic.

Director of Strategic Communications and Community Relations Kelly Ricaurte reported that 105 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered and 53 doses of the J&J vaccine were administered. Ricaurte added that six of the Pfizer doses were second doses.

The vaccination clinic was held in the Spaulding Gymnasium at the testing site on Tuesday and Thursday. The clinic will be held once again on Tuesday, May 25 and Thursday, May 27 during testing hours.

Dean of Students Gail Zimmerman said 260 students and staff have uploaded their documentation for being fully vaccinated. Another 61 either have incomplete documentation or it needs to be verified. Zimmerman said this could mean that these individuals have only received one dose.

“I’m sure there are more,” Zimmerman said. “We are strongly encouraging students to [fill out the form].”

In the fall, fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to quarantine after coming in contact with the virus, or after travelling outside of New England. Fully vaccinated individuals will also not be subject to weekly testing as was the norm this past year. “We won’t apply those changes to individuals unless vaccination is documented with the college,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman added that she is encouraged by the number of individuals in the college community already vaccinated due to many students having not been eligible for vaccination until recently. “It’s the best way to get back to normal,” Zimmerman said.

President Melinda Treadwell said the vaccination clinic will continue into the early part of the summer. “It seems like our students are interested in getting that first shot,” Treadwell said.

Students and staff can fill out a form to document their vaccination. That form can be found in your Keene State email from Dean of Students Gail Zimmerman dated May 14, and can be found on the KSC website.

Hunter Oberst can be contacted at:

hoberst@kscequinox.com