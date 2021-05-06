“There are three colors in the Mexican flag: there’s green, white and red. Green means hope. In Mexico, there’s a lot of people that have hoped for things that have come in the past… Then, white is dignity. So honoring ourselves and the country is very important in Mexico… The red is the blood of the national heroes… And then [in] the middle is the emblem of an eagle holding a snake on top of a cactus. And this is a Mayan tale where, when they arrived in Mexico City which was known as a Tenochtitlan, they saw this image of an eagle and they decided to immigrate there.”

“Costa Rica is such a lively country with people who are larger than life, like my family. We are extremely close and very large; my great grandmother had 12 children, and in line with the culture of Costa Rica, my family is very connected to one another. I know all of my grandmother’s siblings and all of my extended family, just as if they were my immediate family members, and between. When I [go] to Costa Rica. I always feel like I’m truly home there. My favorite memories there are when I’m with my family and we take hikes in beautiful jungles and waterfalls, where I can always see the monkies swinging by the trees and the sloths and the macaws lounging on the tree branches.”