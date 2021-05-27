Soren Frantz Tim Wagner

Photo Editor Student Life Editor

Disclaimer: This staff commentary includes vulgar language.

50 – 0 vs. 0-1. The former record is Floyd Mayweather’s, a 15-time world title winner among many other achievements. The latter is Logan Paul’s, who has only fought youtuber KSI and lost in a sixth round decision. Mayweather has won 27 fights by knockout, Paul has won none. The opinions of high level members of the fighting community agree are strong as well. Dana White said, “This is gonna be such a one-sided, ridiculous a**-whooping, it’s not even going to be funny.

It’s going to be bad.” in regards to the Mayweather V. Paul fight. Champion boxer Mike Tyson agrees “Floyd’s gonna beat his f****** a**. But it’s gonna be good. It’s gonna be good, he’s gonna fight back though!”

Logan Paul is an enthusiast boxer, matched up against one of the greatest of all time. Sure, Paul is a few inches taller and a few pounds heavier but he does not have any means to use his advantages. Mayweather fights in lightweight classes which are known for having the quickest and most fit athletes. 45 seconds into the first round against KSI, Paul is out of breath and stumbling around the ring and breathing through his mouth which leaves him open for an easy knockout. By round three Paul and KSI are both out of breath and leaning on each other. What makes Paul think he can survive a full fight with Mayweather if he is being pushed by a fellow youtuber?

In 2014, Mayweather danced around the ring for a full 12 rounds for a win against world champion boxer Marcos Maidana. Since it has been a few years, it is safe to assume that Mayweather is not in the same condition as he was for this fight. The good news is that this is an exhibition boxing match, which is significantly shorter than a traditional match. If Mayweather is in half the shape as he was in the Maidana fight, there is absolutely zero chance Paul would be able to land a punch on him.

Paul is slow and arrogant, leaving his body and face open constantly, Mayweather will be able to easily pick him apart and end the fight quickly.

Building off the previous analysis, both Paul brothers seem to rely on quick powerful strikes to deal the most amount of damage to the opposing fighter. However, this fighting style often leaves the fighter using the style open for a quick counter from a reactionary fighter like Mayweather. The matchup for this fight seems like two complete opposite fighter mentalities matching up against each other. However, there are similarities between the two fighters, both love money and talking trash to their opponents. In saying that though this really seems like a Youtube star chasing a bag fighting one of the greatest defensive boxers of all-time. If Mayweather does not pick apart Paul’s defense like a T-1000 from the Terminator series Paul could call this fight a win for him even if he ends up sprawled across the mat.

Soren Frantz can be contacted at:

photos@kscequinox.com

Tim Wagner can be contacted at:

studentlife@kscequinox.com