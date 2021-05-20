Tom Benoit

Arts and Entertainment Editor

After COVID-19 cases have gone down significantly, President Melinda Treadwell has made the decision to allow graduating students to bring two guests to Commencement.

These two guests must show proof of a negative PCR test, or proof of being fully vaccinated, meaning two weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after the single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

All students will still be required to have their wristband from the prior testing period and the campus will only be open to Commencement attendees.

Students are asked to watch their emails closely, as more details are to follow in the coming days.

Tom Benoit can be contacted at:

a.e@kscequinox.com