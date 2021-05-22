A rally calling for the defunding of the police was held at Keene’s Central Square on May 16. The rally, which had a turnout of about 20, was attended mostly by community members, with some students in attendance. The protest was organized by Keene’s chapter of the New Hampshire Youth Movement.

 

Video by Benajil Rai

Benajil Rai

